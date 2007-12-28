Although we'll never see this TG LLUON Mini PC here on account of how it's Korea-only, it looks so good that we just had to show you anyway. Inside the small box is an Intel Core 2 Duo, 2GB RAM, a 500GB hard drive, DVD burner, GeForce 8400GS and Wi-Fi. It's $US1500, unfortunately, making it almost three times as much as a Mac Mini. But man, does this look so much nicer. It's like Darth armor to Luke's dorky outfit. [Akihabara News]
TG LLUON Mini PC Out-Classes the Mac Mini
