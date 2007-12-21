Tetris Plush Explodes With Sincerety

Our Japanese is somewhere between nonexistent and "you're speaking Korean dumbass", so we can't tell what these labels on the block pieces say. However, there's not much explanation needed to know that these Tetris Plush pillows are awesome in a way that only a supernova in the background can illustrate. All our favorite pieces are there, from that T piece, the the L, to the Z thing, to good old straighty, to...wait...what the hell is that?! [ToysnJoys via Nerd Approved]