Tesla Christmas Tree Makes Festivity Scary Again

Tis the season to build repurpose crazy electrical contraptions for a little merriment. From Peter Terren, the same crazy Aussie who brought you hits like the Tesla "Eye of Sauron Anti-Theft Device" has now transfigured Tesla coils to a festive Christmas tree shape. The trick was pulled off by building a frame (held together with wire and fishing line) around a standard Tesla coil to shape the spark pattern. Colour was added after through simple colour filter projection. So no, no one has invented fabled green electricity. Hit the jump for two more astonishing pics. Star detail.

