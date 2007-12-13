We probably shouldn't judge anyone's home theatre builds when our own looks like it was built by a seeing eye dog that had to retire because he himself went blind, but this Terminator home theatre system seems kind of tacky. Electronic House has the details on the owner, who built it "with no knowledge of CAD," drawing it "freehand on paper." Sure, on paper this 159-inch screen and loads of speakers may seem like a good idea, but when you place it into a setup that looks like silver poop, we'll have to pass. [Electronic House via Dvice]
Terminator Home Theatre Looks Tacky, Probably Sounds Great
Trending Stories Right Now
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.