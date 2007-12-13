Terminator Home Theatre Looks Tacky, Probably Sounds Great

We probably shouldn't judge anyone's home theatre builds when our own looks like it was built by a seeing eye dog that had to retire because he himself went blind, but this Terminator home theatre system seems kind of tacky. Electronic House has the details on the owner, who built it "with no knowledge of CAD," drawing it "freehand on paper." Sure, on paper this 159-inch screen and loads of speakers may seem like a good idea, but when you place it into a setup that looks like silver poop, we'll have to pass. [Electronic House via Dvice]