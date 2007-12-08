Tanita's Abdominal Fat-Measuring Machine a Big Fat Waste of Space

For people too obese to get out of bed comes the abdominal fat-measuring machine. Tanita's AB-101 zones in on the fat around your midriff and then, thanks to a scanning process similar to X-rays, can tell you whether you should be looking for something in the outsize department of Caskets R Us.

Key in basic details—gender, height, weight, etc&mdash and the monitor will calculate your BMI in around 30 seconds. It goes on sale in Japan in February 2008 and will retail for around $3,010. Oh, and let us give praise to the Modelizer-on-High for using a pretty model and not a Sumo wrestler in the picture. [Impress via New Launches]