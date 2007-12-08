Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Tanita's Abdominal Fat-Measuring Machine a Big Fat Waste of Space

rr_2078.jpgFor people too obese to get out of bed comes the abdominal fat-measuring machine. Tanita's AB-101 zones in on the fat around your midriff and then, thanks to a scanning process similar to X-rays, can tell you whether you should be looking for something in the outsize department of Caskets R Us.

Key in basic details—gender, height, weight, etc&mdash and the monitor will calculate your BMI in around 30 seconds. It goes on sale in Japan in February 2008 and will retail for around $3,010. Oh, and let us give praise to the Modelizer-on-High for using a pretty model and not a Sumo wrestler in the picture. [Impress via New Launches]

Trending Stories Right Now

nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles