This idea, by Eindhoven graduate Jelte Van Geest, is for a smart chair. Wave your library card in front of the chair's sensor and it will follow you around like a lovesick puppy, providing somewhere for you to park your butt while you flick through various tomes in the library. Now, is this where I write something about saluting our smart-chair overlords, or something? [Core77 via Fresh Creation]
Take-A-Seat Concept Has Your Library Chair Follow You Around Like a Dog After a Bitch on Heat
Trending Stories Right Now
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.