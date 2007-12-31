CScout Japan recently had the chance to check out Tokyo's Traffic Center, where a bunch of people work 24-hour shifts and try to stop the city from grinding to a halt. Cameras, helicopters, 17,000 vehicle detectors, as well as reports from both police and civilians, all contribute towards a harmonious transport system. For the full report, check the CScout blog.
Take a Peek Inside the Tokyo Traffic Center
Trending Stories Right Now
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.