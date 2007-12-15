It's no secret I love planes. I love sneaking in them, standing on them, walking into them, and watching them do crazy stuff. But while I would love to fly a fighter like a madman or use an engine for a BBQ (maybe even a whole plane,) I would have to content myself with eating on this new DC-4 Desk from MotorArt. And maybe dance on top. Sadly, because it's made of a real DC-4 wing, glass and aluminium i-beams, they list no price and there's a waiting list for them, I would have to keep eating on a crate with cardboard wings that says F-35 on the side. [MotorArt]
Table Made of DC-4 Wing Shall Be Mine
