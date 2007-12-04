Syphone Backs Up SMS Messages From Your iPhone

Joining the cacophony of OS X apps that only do one thing (but one thing really well), here's the Syphone. It's freeware, which is nice, and serves to back up your SMS messages so you can read them later. It even allows you to - if we're reading this right - import messages to your phone, which means you can covertly inject a message into your buddy's phone from his ex asking whether he wants to get back together. We're probably reading that wrong. [Micromat via SMS Text News via Giga Om]