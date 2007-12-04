Sync Your iPhone, iPod Touch Over Wi-Fi

If the Zune can wirelessly sync over your home network, why can't your iPhone? A developer's made an automatic GUI syncing tool that essentially rsync's a folder on your computer to a folder on your iPhone/iTouch. That by itself is pretty lame and quite limited - especially compared with a full sync you get when you dock your iPhone regularly - but future features are coming that will let you sync your iTunes library, your photos and your contacts. Now that's something we want to see. [Google Code via Everything Cafe via Appletell - Thanks Marcus!]