Swarovski-Encrusted Wii Actually Doesn't Look Like Crystalised Poop

We normally avoid posting things coated in Swarovski crystals like Asians avoid SARS, but this particular crystalised Wii looks spectacular. The console has the Twilight Princess Link/Wolf engraved on one side, the TriForce logo engraved on the other and the actual TriForce (with Kanji labels) on the front. We're not sure how much it costs, but count us and Kotaku in. [Crystalicing]