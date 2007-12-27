As if adorning an otherwise fine laptop in Swarovski crystals or Hello Kitty logos wasn't bad enough, NEC has made a laptop with both Swarovski and Hello Kitty, making this the worst laptop we've ever seen. Seriously, we're not even going to bother showing you the specs, because if anybody purchases this thing from Japan, we're going to have to revoke their Gizmodo license. We're sorry, but it has to be done. [Far East Gizmos]
Swarovski-embedded Hello Kitty Laptop Makes Us Wince, Groan, then Vomit in Anger
Trending Stories Right Now
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.