Swarovski-embedded Hello Kitty Laptop Makes Us Wince, Groan, then Vomit in Anger

As if adorning an otherwise fine laptop in Swarovski crystals or Hello Kitty logos wasn't bad enough, NEC has made a laptop with both Swarovski and Hello Kitty, making this the worst laptop we've ever seen. Seriously, we're not even going to bother showing you the specs, because if anybody purchases this thing from Japan, we're going to have to revoke their Gizmodo license. We're sorry, but it has to be done. [Far East Gizmos]