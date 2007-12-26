Suzuki Q Chord: Zero to Musical Hero to Zero in 9 Seconds

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

qchord.pngMy brother is the musician in the family. I'm not even that good at Guitar Hero. But here's an instrument my speed: The Suzuki Q Chord. There's a keypad for chord control, a 4 touchpanel for strumming, and a electric whammy bar for pitch bends. It comes preloaded with 10 rhythm tracks, and 100 MIDI instruments. And if you didn't notice, Halo weapon looks. Seems like keytar of the future, doesn't it? I thought so, too. Until I saw these disturbing demo videos.

What the nice sales people want you to believe you will sound like:
What you will actually look like when you play with the Q Chord:
