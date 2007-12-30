We previously told you guys about two new SLRs Pentax were rumoured to be readying. Well, it looks like images of the K200D have hit the old interweb, and although we have no new word on confirmed spec—the original rumour suggested a 10MP Sony Sensor, PRIME 12-bit image processor and a 3-inch LCD—the images look solid. Either that or someone has some super sexy PS skills. However, we are guessing this is the real deal, click through the gallery to see why. [Photography Bay]
Supposed Pentax K200D Pictures Leaked All Over the Web
