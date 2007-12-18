Those fancy europeans are now making supersonic beer: PDX is a process that blasts steam at supersonic speeds into the brewing bat to "rip the liquid apart completely to form tiny, atomised droplets, which creates a massive surface area that speeds up brewing reactions" says the technical director of Pursuit Dynamics, the company that has invented the method. The result: faster beer, 40% less energy consumption, less solid waste and a warm feeling in your tummy while you get drunk to forget about how the planet is going to hell. If you drink Coors and Carlsberg, which are the two major breweries adopting the new method. [NewScientist - subscription required]
Supersonic Beer Doesn't Get You Drunk Faster
