Super-Designer Philippe Starck At TED

Philippe Starck is the super designer of many Gizmodo fetish pieces, including watches, lamps, toothbrushes, toilet brushes, and soon, spaceports like Virgin's in New Mexico. In this recently released TED video, he goes on and on for 18-minute video about design. He brushes up against the different kinds of design, some built to market goods, some as ego-pieces, and some as pure function, which Starck aims for. And somehow, over the rest of the talk, he ties design into a way of recording and expressing human evolution. I think. [TED]