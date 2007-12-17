Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Super Mario Galaxy Coming to a DS Near You?

OK, hear us out. We know this video is a few days old, but we just spotted it, and we think it is remarkably well done. The video shows a potential Super Mario Galaxy for the DS, and although we are inclined to believe it's a fake, Camp Gizmodo is a little divided. Check the video out and then jump to see what we made of it. The debate raged on behind the scenes, here's what the weekend team made of it:Mark: Bullshit!... Later Luigi stuff doesn't look fake... you know what it could be, streaming from the Wii. Jesus: Looks totally real to me... I can't imagine anyone recreating that in low poly count. Haroon: Hey guys, are you into elf fetishes? Eric the Intern: I think it's fake... the DS can't render something that nice looking.

There you go, the opinions are divided. Let us know what you make of it—is it real, fake or are you into elf fetishes? Who knows? Drop your comments below. [Youtube via New Launches]

