Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Sunrich Technology 32GB ExpressCard SSD Has Our Eyebrows Raised

STTech_ExpressCard.jpg

Unlike yesterday's unquestionably, uh, questionable 64GB and 128GB USB Micro Vaults, this solid-state disk is as real as the subject of any press release. It's a 32GB drive that slides right into that mostly unused little ExpressCard 34 slot on your newish laptop, and could very well make you oh-so-happy by holding, oh, say, your entire OS. How about a speedy flash-based boot up? The US rep says it works with Vista and supports Windows ReadyBoost. He also says that as a low-power drive, it could boost your battery life. The release that you can see below is an announcement for production and not for retail, but we have connected with the company, and in spite of the funky shot above, this appears to be a go.

Sunrich Technology's ExpressCard Solid State Drive

Sunnyvale, Ca - (Business Wire) - Dec 28, 2007 Sunrich Technology is a leading manufacturer of I/O Connectivity and Storage products for consumer and business professionals.

The Sunrich Technology ExpressCard Solid State Drive (SSD) offers a reliable low-power, ease of use solution for customers who need to add high performance and high capacity plug-in storage to their laptop or notebook computers. The card fits easily into the ExpressCard slot of newer laptop or notebook computers and delivers extra removable memory storage and reliable data backups.

Key Benefits:

* High performance plug-in storage
* Large memory capacity:
Available in 4, 8, 16, and 32GB for MLC
(Multi-Level Cell) Flash
Available in 4, 8, and 16GB for SLC ( Single-Level Cell) flash
* Easy installation with full Plug-n-Play
* Works with Windows ReadyBoost to improve system performance
* Compact ExpressCard / 34 form factor is completely concealed in ExpressCard slot
* Low power consumption reduces battery drainage on laptop or notebook computers
* Supports Windows Vista

Sunrich Technology is now taking production orders for the Solid State ExpressCard.

[Sunrich Technology]

Trending Stories Right Now

nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles