Sun Table Brings Solar Power To Laptops, TVs

TreeHugger's got the scoop on this Sun Table, an otherwise normal-looking table covered in solar panels that's effective enough to power your gadgets for a few hours. The internal battery's max storage stores 13 amps and charges in 3 hours under full sunlight.

It depends on the type of device you use (laptops get 3 hours, TV gets "a couple"), and you can check on how much juice is left with the LED display on the side. Unfortunately, it's $US3600, but if you love working outside on your deck in the summer, this does seem pretty awesome. One warning though: don't sprawl your papers and crap all over the table when you're working. [Treehugger]