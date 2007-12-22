Last month we came across a patent application for a fart protector, but patent applications wont help that fat guy in the Mexican restaurant when the beans start kicking in. Fortunately, help is on the way in the form of an actual product called Subtle Butt. Like the patent application, Subtle Butt uses activated carbon/charcoal to neutralise noxious fumes. It also features a soft fabric with an antimicrobial treatment for added protection. And the best part is that there is an actual video demonstrating the product. Hilarious. Available for $US9.95 in packs of 5. [Product Page via Yes But Not Yes]
Subtle Butt Gas Neutralisers Kill Farts Dead
