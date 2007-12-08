Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Stormglass Predicts Weather the Old-Fashioned Way, With Crystals

short_tube_black.jpgAt first I thought this Stormglass weather predicting instrument was a joke, reminding me of that old weather device that featured a picture of a donkey whose tail was made of yarn. Its deadpan instructions told us "if tail is wagging, the weather is windy; if tail is frozen, weather is cold; if tail is smoking, weather is hot". Well, this device is not that. It's a bottle full of magic liquid that's said to be able to actually forecast the weather.The liquid has certain properties that create various types of crystals that correspond with approaching weather. For instance, if the liquid takes on a milky appearance, it will soon rain. If the liquid's clear, that predicts nice weather ahead, and fern-shaped crystals predict windy weather.

Its makers say it was "discovered hundreds of years ago by the early alchemists," but we're at a loss to figure out how this $US110 tube of goo works, if it does at all. If it doesn't, at least it can be a fascinating conversation piece, and also amaze you with its growth of various weird-looking crystals.[Weather in a Bottle, via Weather Snob]

Trending Stories Right Now

nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles