Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Steve Jobs to be Featured in Epcot Without Woz?

EpcotWoxJobs.jpgEpcot's SpaceShip Earth ride was a little dated, so it's been undergoing a major overhaul. And according to Distant Creations blog, a certain Apple celebrity will be making an appearance. Tinkering on a computer in his garage, the bearded "Jesus version" Jobs will be creating an early prototype Apple computer...alone. That's right, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak reportedly does not make an appearance in the scene (though we're guessing he and Kathy Griffin may be necking in the back of the ride). Also of note: Distant Creations reports that the bearded figure may or may not actually be referred to as Mr. Jobs himself, but that it's inarguable who the figure represents.

Sorry Woz. Methinks that groups of Apple haters and lovers alike will never visit Epcot again. [distantcreations via boingboing]

Trending Stories Right Now

nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles