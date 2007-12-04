In a move that surprises no one, Steve Jobs will still be giving the Macworld 2008 keynote. We'll be there so you don't have to. We hope he wears that. We will. [AppleInsider]
Steve Jobs Still Giving Macworld 2008 Keynote, Water Still Wet, Poop Still Stinks
