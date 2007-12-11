Steampunk Webcam is Actually Quite Purchasable

While we cover more than our share of Steampunk gear around here, most of it is painstakingly handcrafted by fetishists artisans with years of experience. So it's good to see good old, low-cost mass production take over to offer the masses slightly to moderately less awesome products, such as this 640x480 "Driverless Webcam." It's not quite perfect—the Target version of steampunk, maybe—but the intent is clear, and for $US12 we have little to complain about...other than the $US28 shipping. [product via bbg]