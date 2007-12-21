Spyder3 Looks Like Matrix Prop, Lets You Calibrate Your Monitor Colours

Aimed at creative professionals, Datacolour's Spyder3 colour calibration system may give you sci-fi shivers when you see it parked on your desk. Incorporating a larger aperture than previous models, the Spyder3 uses an ambient light sensor to improve its accuracy, and its monitor sensor takes just seven minutes to calibrate. More info and pics below.

Bundled with software and a cradle that doubles as a tripod mount, the device is Windows XP, Vista and Mac OSX friendly. Coming in two packages, the basic Elite costs $279, while advanced Studio, which also incorporates printer profiling, will set you back $599. Assimilation into the Matrix costs extra. [Impress]