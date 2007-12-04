Spy Camera Mooches Energy From Fluorescent Lights

The problem with setting up spy cameras in places where you're not supposed to is that you need to find some source of power to plug them in to, which make it hard to be sneaky. Not so with these Symbiotic Cameras, which mooch power off of fluorescent lights. Simply slide the ring around the light, and the magnetic field generated by the light is enough to power both the camera and the Wi-Fi chip onboard that can send out pictures taken every 10 seconds. Now you just need to find a way to make a camera attached to a light not obvious, and you're all set to spy. [Digital World Tokyo via Boing Boing Gadgets]