Sputnik Ceiling-Mounted Subwoofer Looks Like a Turret of Sound

We've been playing too much Mass Effect, but these Sputnik Subwoofers look like mounted turrets that shoot lasers at you. Instead of lasers, these ceiling-dangling units shoot sound; deep, deep sound. Inside is a 12-inch passive subwoofer that can handle 1000 watts of continuous power directly at your face, provided your face is in its line of sight. Looks deadly, sounds deadly, and goes perfectly with the Venus loudspeakers from Everything But the Box to make a Darth Vader/Luke Skywalker themed living room. If we weren't poor as balls, we'd pick up one of these for $US2950. [Audio Junkies]