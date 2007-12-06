Sprint's XOHM WiMax Service Launching Soon?

According to Phone Scoop, residents of Chicago, Baltimore and DC will be able to get online via Sprint's XOHM WiMax initiative some time in the next few days. It's going to be a soft launch, with not too much promotion, with an official wide launch in the second quarter of 2008. Chicago and Baltimore are going to be able to get laptops and mobile phones equipped with WiMax, and DC residents will be able to get WiMax on their guns and narcotics. [Phonescoop]