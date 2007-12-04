The Spotlight, a tiny little flashlight that charges via your car's cigarette lighter and allows you to find all the little bits of detritus and ting that manage to fall down the side of the car seat. It comes in a dozen different colours and was runner-up for Best New Interior Accessory prize at SEMA 2007. Price and another pic after the jump. The Spotlight, which gives you over an hour's worth of light on a three-hour charge, is expected to cost around $US14.99. [Weiguo Solutions via Tips]
Spotlight LED In-Car Torch Finds Fluff Down the Side of the Car Seat
