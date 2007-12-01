Straight outta Germany, the colossal Acapella Sphäron Excalibur speakers look like a couple of tubas attached to a piece of wood. The cabinets feature four 15-inch woofers and weigh a herniating 619 kilograms each. Acapella only recommends these behemoths for living rooms that are at least 131 square feet (the size of many entire apartments in NYC) but considering their price tag, space shouldn't be a problem for those of you who plan to pick them up. The crane rental might be a bit tricky though. [Acapella Speakers via Bornrich]
Sphäron Excalibur Speakers May Cost $430,350, But At Least They're Huge
