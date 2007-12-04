These are not your ordinary frames, for hidden behind your precious 5" x 7" family photos lies a set of speakers that will add a unique musical touch to your decor. Both speakers are 4-ohm and one even features a small 5W amplifier/FM tuner so you don't always have to rely on your computer or MP3 player to supply the music. Could definitely prove useful as an alternative to the traditional desktop speaker —and at only $US29.50, the price is right. Plus watching your Grandma crank out some hardcore rap or techno would be highly amusing. [Product Page]
Speaker Frames: Family Photos Bust Out the Beats
