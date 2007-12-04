Soundog Audio System is a Sports Bar Enthusiast's Best Friend

If you have been out for an evening of fine dining recently at Buffalo Wild Wings, T.G.I Fridays, Beef O' Bradys or Applebees, you may have noticed a Soundog wireless audio system in your booth. The device allows visitors to home in on a specific TV set in the restaurant and listen to the audio. In other words, no more jumbled sound from a dozen televisions playing a dozen different games, and no more closed captioning. Because God knows no one wants to read...especially in a bar.

The device allows diners to select from up to eight different FM audio channels and it is compatible with most regular or high-definition cable or satellite receivers. Naturally, the product is directed toward business owners, not private individuals - but I can definitely see how a simple device like this could make a trip to the local sports bar a lot more enjoyable. [Product Page]