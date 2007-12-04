Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Soundog Audio System is a Sports Bar Enthusiast's Best Friend

soundog.JPGIf you have been out for an evening of fine dining recently at Buffalo Wild Wings, T.G.I Fridays, Beef O' Bradys or Applebees, you may have noticed a Soundog wireless audio system in your booth. The device allows visitors to home in on a specific TV set in the restaurant and listen to the audio. In other words, no more jumbled sound from a dozen televisions playing a dozen different games, and no more closed captioning. Because God knows no one wants to read...especially in a bar.

The device allows diners to select from up to eight different FM audio channels and it is compatible with most regular or high-definition cable or satellite receivers. Naturally, the product is directed toward business owners, not private individuals - but I can definitely see how a simple device like this could make a trip to the local sports bar a lot more enjoyable. [Product Page]

Trending Stories Right Now

nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles