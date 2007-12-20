Sorting the 5195 Pieces of the Millennium Falcon Gives Strange Pleasure, Back Pain

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

If the first time you saw all those bags you thought the LEGO Millennium Falcon was big, it's not big. It's HUGE. Like some of you asked, I spent four hours and nine minutes sorting all the pieces out to make the construction easier and here's the condensed video. In the process, I discovered many things:• You don't know what 5195 pieces mean until you sort them out. • There are some weird looking pieces I've never seen in my life (but maybe that's because I haven't done LEGO in a few years.) • I hate you all for suggesting this. • Nah, I actually enjoyed it. • Yes, I'm a dork with probably has a latent obsessive compulsive disorder. • I have a big back pain. • But this is still the best LEGO set ever and the best Xmas (or birthday or anniversary or just-because-I-love-you) present you can get to anyone who likes to build things.

The only thing I wonder know is if spending 4 hours in sorting the pieces is going to pay later. You will discover it very soon. [LEGO]

