Sorapot Teapot, Video of the Sexy Steeper in Action

Here's video of that sexy Sorapot teapot by designer Joey Roth we showed you last month, available for pre-order for a $US50 deposit. As you can see, this is a teapot that steeps the tea in style—but you must heat up the water elsewhere. While the years-in-development object isn't available just yet, it's gone beyond the design concept stage, and it looks like at least there's a working prototype now. Roth says it'll soon be available in a limited run of 300. Tea connoisseurs, what do you think? [Sorapot]