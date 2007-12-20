Here's video of that sexy Sorapot teapot by designer Joey Roth we showed you last month, available for pre-order for a $US50 deposit. As you can see, this is a teapot that steeps the tea in style—but you must heat up the water elsewhere. While the years-in-development object isn't available just yet, it's gone beyond the design concept stage, and it looks like at least there's a working prototype now. Roth says it'll soon be available in a limited run of 300. Tea connoisseurs, what do you think? [Sorapot]
Sorapot Teapot, Video of the Sexy Steeper in Action
Trending Stories Right Now
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.