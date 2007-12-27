Sony's putting some great tech into its 1080p VPL-VW40 projector, but the big story here is the price: One penny under $US3000 takes it home. Sony just couldn't sit still while Epson and Panasonic break the $US3000 barrier for erstwhile crazy-expensive 1080p projectors, with both competitors already cranking out their second iterations packed with 1080p-ness. So here's Sony's reply, this Bravia SXRD projector with a 15,000:1 contrast ratio. There's three micro-display panels cranking out the high-rez in full 12-bit color, using liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) technology instead of those tiny mirrors in DLP projectors. And we especially like the 22dB spec of that ultraquiet fan on board. Sony says this mutha will be available on January 31st. [Sony]
Sony VPL-VW40 Projector Brings Sony 1080p Down to Sub $3K
