Sony Twirl N' Take Camera Shoots One Picture Per 15 Seconds of Jiggling

This Sony Twirl N' Take camera seems like an interesting concept, even if its execution is somewhat strange. The camera is shaped like a pizza cutter that you roll back and forth to get enough energy to take a picture with. Roll it for 15 seconds and you'll be able to take a shot. Unfortunately, there's no LCD screen, so you can't tell whether that shot was good enough—which means you're going to have to spend another 15 seconds twirling and telling your subjects to "hold that pose" while you're vigorously pumping away. [Yahoo via Wired]