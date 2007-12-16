Sony to Sell 11 Million PS3s By Fiscal Year End

It looks like all that was wrong with the PS3 was the price, because despite a very slow start, Sony has announced that their console will reach worldwide sales numbers of 11 million units by the end of this fiscal year (March 31st, 2008). That's big news for Sony and the gaming industry, as developers have a lot more incentive to make games for a platform that someone actually owns. Alright, it's time to place your bets again: how will the console wars end? [yahoonews]