Sony Says Good Bye To Rear Projection TVs

A Sony spokesman has stated that Sony will soon be exiting the Rear Projection TV business as soon as their current inventory is gone. Even though Sony's rear projection TVs were still popular, they will be shifting their resources towards LCDs, which they believe is "what people really want". This news isn't too strange since Sony isn't the first to be dropping Rear Projection from their line up; Philips, Toshiba and Hitachi have already done the same. [Twice]