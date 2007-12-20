A Sony spokesman has stated that Sony will soon be exiting the Rear Projection TV business as soon as their current inventory is gone. Even though Sony's rear projection TVs were still popular, they will be shifting their resources towards LCDs, which they believe is "what people really want". This news isn't too strange since Sony isn't the first to be dropping Rear Projection from their line up; Philips, Toshiba and Hitachi have already done the same. [Twice]
Sony Says Good Bye To Rear Projection TVs
Trending Stories Right Now
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.