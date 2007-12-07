Sony Prepping Direct-to-PSP Downloads

In an interview with Gamespot, PlayStation director of network operations Eric Lempel noted that given the capabilities of the PSP, a direct connection to an online store "should be possible, so it's definitely something we're thinking about." At this point, the only real stumbling block to such a service would be managing the security issues.

Still, downloadable content isn't worth a damn unless there is something good to download. Lempel addressed that issue by stating that a lot more exclusive content will be coming up in the near future. This could include themes, wallpapers, music, and maybe even TV shows and movies down the line. Let's just hope that good games are going to be part of the equation as well. [Gamespot via Boy Genius via Slashgear]