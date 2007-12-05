Sony Offers Up 100 Free Books With Reader Purchase

If you have not yet chosen sides in the battle between the Sony Reader and Amazon Kindle, the fact that Amazon's product will not be available again until after the holidays may be one reason to pick up the Reader. The fact that the device is $US100 cheaper may be yet another. If that still wasn't enough to help you make up your mind, you may want to consider that Sony is now offering up 100 free classic book titles with each purchase. At $US2 a pop, that represents quite a value. If you can handle all of that classic prose, you have until January 30th to take advantage of the offer. [Sony via DVICE]