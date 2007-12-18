There isn't much to know just yet about the Sony Mylo 2, an update of the original Skype/Wi-Fi/Browser/Messaging tool that hit last year. What we do know is that it looks slightly more squarish than the original, it keeps the sliding form factor, adds a camera and has 802.11g as well as 802.11b. The only thing we'd tack on is some kind of 3G data connection so you wouldn't have to be in Wi-Fi range all the time, but that may be a dream best saved for Mylo 3. [Electronista]
Sony Mylo 2 Handheld Communicator Keeps Sliding Form Factor, Adds Faster Wi-Fi
