QJ.net published a picture back in October that sheds some light on the Sony Mylo 2 FCC rumour we showed you yesterday. This older shot shows off the device's front side, which meshes with what we saw in the FCC docs—namely, a sliding body with rounded sides and a flattened top and bottom. We know a bit more about the Mylo than what's shown in qj.net's picture, but we can't comment on it yet. If this really is the Mylo, it shows an interesting design turn from the bulgy-looking first gen. [QJ]
Sony Mylo 2 Gets Leaked?
