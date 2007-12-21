Sony Makes Optical Multitouch Screen of their Own

Many companies are now figuring out the secrets of multitouch displays, and Sony has now developed one of their own. Their polysilicon film display uses integrated optical sensors (ala this Sharp, we believe) to support up to five points of contact on the device, or just enough for every finger on one hand. And stepping up their stylus game, it appears that Sony has developed a special light pen for the device (glowy stylus)—which seems like a logical way to heighten the optical sensors' awareness to the fine subtleties of handwriting.

Running a resolution of 640x480, Sony's 3.5" display sports the highest resolution of its touchscreen competition and should be appearing in real products shortly. [press release via I4U]