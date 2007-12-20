Sony Giving Away Free PS3s With Bravias? [Updated]

From Kotaku AU: According to a story up at Atomic, if you choose to buy one of Sony's 1080p Bravia LCD TVs, it'll throw a Playstation 3 into the deal - free.
At the moment, all the page says is "Coming soon - Bonus PLAYSTATION®3 promotion.", but tipster Dave is confident that the promo will start tomorrow and run until January 28. So there's plenty of time to take the company up on its offer.
We don't have any additional details, but we'll knock on Sony's door and see if it's willing to shed some light on the situation. However, I think it'll take more than walking into your nearest electronics store and requesting the offer.
And yes, this is an Australian deal by the looks of things. Nice to get one up over the States for once.
Update 1: Maybe you can just waltz into a store and snag the offer! A reader reports that their cousin bought a Bravia at JB Hi-Fi and was provided a special code that can be redeemed for a PS3.
Update 2: Alright, it's official. Sony just sent through a press release with all the info on the Bravia/PS3 deal.
According to the release, the offer is valid for anyone who purchases a full HD (that's the XBR, X and W series) Bravia LCD TV between Dec 21, 2007 and Jan 28, 2008. After your purchase, you'll be able to lodge your PS3 redemption via the www.sony.com.au/bonusPS3 URL.
It goes on to say that it doesn't matter where you buy your LCD TV, you'll still be eligible for a PS3.
Full press release after the jump.
BRAVIA PS3 Promotion [Atomic via Kotaku AU, Kotaku AU]
Full High Definition heaven as BRAVIA partners with PLAYSTATION®3 Full HD combination to excite consumers
Sydney – 20 December, 2007 – Sony Australia today announced a boost for its BRAVIA range, with a bonus PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™) on offer with every FULL HD 1080 LCD TV model.
Customers who opt for a Full HD BRAVIA LCD TV between 21 December 2007 and 28 January 2008 will also receive a 40GB PS3. This offer applies to all current XBR, X and W series models purchased during the promotional period. This range represents Sony’s Full HD line-up, with 1080 lines of resolution. With the ability to play Full HD 1080 Blu-ray Discs, the PS3 will demonstrate the full viewing potential of the BRAVIA range. “Our Full HD BRAVIA range shows the phenomenal detail possible with high definition, and what better way to experience this than through the Blu-ray-enabled PS3,” said Graham Keogh, Senior Product Manager for Visual at Sony Australia. “Sony is as much about content as we are about hardware. Now, consumers will get the best of both worlds with this Full High Definition combination.”
Following their BRAVIA Full HD purchase, consumers should visit www.sony.com.au/bonusPS3 to register their purchase for redemption. ###
Availability: The BRAVIA range is available through consumer electronic retailers nationally, from SonyCentral stores in major capital cities and online at www.sony.com.au
Full High Definition heaven as BRAVIA partners with PLAYSTATION®3 Page 2 of 2 Information: For further information on Sony’s BRAVIA range, readers can contact Sony Australia on 1300 720 071 or visit www.sony.com.au.