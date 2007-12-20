Sony Giving Away Free PS3s With Bravias? [Updated]

From Kotaku AU: According to a story up at Atomic, if you choose to buy one of Sony's 1080p Bravia LCD TVs, it'll throw a Playstation 3 into the deal - free.

At the moment, all the page says is "Coming soon - Bonus PLAYSTATION®3 promotion.", but tipster Dave is confident that the promo will start tomorrow and run until January 28. So there's plenty of time to take the company up on its offer.

We don't have any additional details, but we'll knock on Sony's door and see if it's willing to shed some light on the situation. However, I think it'll take more than walking into your nearest electronics store and requesting the offer.

And yes, this is an Australian deal by the looks of things. Nice to get one up over the States for once.

Update 1: Maybe you can just waltz into a store and snag the offer! A reader reports that their cousin bought a Bravia at JB Hi-Fi and was provided a special code that can be redeemed for a PS3.

Update 2: Alright, it's official. Sony just sent through a press release with all the info on the Bravia/PS3 deal.

According to the release, the offer is valid for anyone who purchases a full HD (that's the XBR, X and W series) Bravia LCD TV between Dec 21, 2007 and Jan 28, 2008. After your purchase, you'll be able to lodge your PS3 redemption via the www.sony.com.au/bonusPS3 URL.

It goes on to say that it doesn't matter where you buy your LCD TV, you'll still be eligible for a PS3.

Full press release after the jump.

