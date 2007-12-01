Sony Advertises PS3 by Confusing Us

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Steampunk meets The Matrix in Sony's crazy spot that reminds me of a bad dream I had last week. The company is trying to somehow illustrate how the processor power of the PS3 can keep you one step ahead, but we're just thinking somebody slipped some kind of special fairy dust into the bong bowl hidden in the back room of Sony's ad agency. We've seen some weird ads, but this one reaches a new level of strange. What a peculiar concept! No wonder Sony's thinking about ditching TBWA/Chiat/Day, its ad agency covering the PS3. But wait. The spot moved me to show it to you, so it must've succeeded on some level. [CrunchGear]

