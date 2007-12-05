Solar-Powered Ski Suits Have LED Lighting in Them

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

LEDs are becoming pretty commonplace in clothes these days, but Willy Bogner has come up with an idea that is actually useful rather than decorative. He has come up with solar-powered ski suits with LED trim on them to keep you visible on the slopes. The thin film technology lights were designed by Osram, and Bogner unveiled them at an event in Munich last month. There's another pic after the jump.bogner_1.jpgWeirdly enough, the press release talks about the ski suits being for 2036 — do we know if there's a general moratorium on avalanches until then? [Dezeen via Be Sportier">]

