Solar-Powered Fairy Lights Make Your Christmas Cheap and Green

We've seen solar-powered LED ski suits and interactive solar-powered roof tiles and now you can add that Christmassy touch to your garden with these solar-powered fairy lights.They feature 50 bright white LEDs, and charge automatically during the day to give you around 9 hours of light at night. They will set you back $US29.95, which is a little steep, but the bulbs will last 10,000 hours which is enough for several years' fairy-lit evenings. Praying for sun around Christmastime will have never felt so normal.

[Hammacher Schlemmer via Oh Gizmo]