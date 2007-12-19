Sno-Baller, for Lazy Ice Warriors

Don't you hate it when your hands get all frozen forming those snowballs? There's a gadget that's made to solve that problem, called the Sno-Baller. Now your snowballs can be just as precise as everything else in your life. And in the summer when there's no snow, you can use this press to create gigantic meatballs. Looks like fun, but we still think we can pack better snowballs by hand. It'll cost you $US8.95 to see for yourself if its resulting projectiles are lethal enough to vanquish your winter enemies. [Plow& Hearth, via The Green Head]