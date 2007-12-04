Small PC SC240M Tough as Nails, Sealed Against Water and Dust

If you need to run a PC in a wet or dirty environment, behold the Small PC SC240M, a completely sealed PC that not only keeps dirt and grime out of its innards, but is completely fanless and silent, too. You can stuff some pretty good components inside, including a Core 2 Duo 2GHz processor, a 250GB hard drive, and all the usual ports, also hidden inside its enclosure and protected from the elements. You'll pay extra for its rugged demeanor; pricing for the Core 2 Duo model starts at $US2195. [Small PC, via Wired]