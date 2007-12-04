If you need to run a PC in a wet or dirty environment, behold the Small PC SC240M, a completely sealed PC that not only keeps dirt and grime out of its innards, but is completely fanless and silent, too. You can stuff some pretty good components inside, including a Core 2 Duo 2GHz processor, a 250GB hard drive, and all the usual ports, also hidden inside its enclosure and protected from the elements. You'll pay extra for its rugged demeanor; pricing for the Core 2 Duo model starts at $US2195. [Small PC, via Wired]
Small PC SC240M Tough as Nails, Sealed Against Water and Dust
Trending Stories Right Now
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.