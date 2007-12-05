The Keyport, that undeniably cool yet retardedly expensive keychain thing that holds a half dozen of your keys together without jingling, is now shipping. If you've got $US295 sitting around and nothing better to do with it, now's your chance to keep your keys from making noise or scratching your iPod in your pocket ever again. Thanks darkthunderfx! [Product Page]
Slick Keyport Keyfob Shipping Now, Still Way Too Expensive
